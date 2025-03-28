Gusty and a little cooler for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Clouds increasing to partly cloudy as a system passes to our north today.

This will result in elevated winds today and Saturday, with the strongest winds to our south and east.

A few degrees cooler today, then 5-7° cooler for the weekend.

The strongest winds will occur Saturday where areas of blowing dust may be present at

times in normally dust prone areas of Cochise county.

Localized critical fire weather conditions may also be briefly present Saturday.

Meteorologist April Madison

