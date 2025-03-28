Watch Now
Gusty and a little cooler for the weekend

Blowing dust and fire concerns across southeast Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Clouds increasing to partly cloudy as a system passes to our north today.

This will result in elevated winds today and Saturday, with the strongest winds to our south and east.

A few degrees cooler today, then 5-7° cooler for the weekend.

The strongest winds will occur Saturday where areas of blowing dust may be present at
times in normally dust prone areas of Cochise county.

Localized critical fire weather conditions may also be briefly present Saturday.

Meteorologist April Madison

Cochise county Friday weather

