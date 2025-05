TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny and a little warmer today, with highs gradually warming back to normal by Friday.

Expect normal daily breeziness today and tomorrow, then another round of strong winds and cooler air arrives for the weekend.

These windy conditions combined with dry conditions will once again bring elevated fire weather conditions.

Meteorologist April Madison

