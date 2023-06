TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Staying below average for at least one more day, albeit 2-4° warmer than yesterday.

Triple-digit heat is still expected to return the second half of the week, peaking around 103-104° Saturday and Sunday.

Afternoon breeziness will continue each day, with fire weather concerns possible across Cochise county, especially Thursday.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER: Cochise County Weather

Cochise Tuesday weather update

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS