TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A chilly start, but another warm end across southeast Arizona under sunny skies today.

Over the next few days we'll see passing clouds from time to time with highs warming to the mid to upper 70s in Tucson by late week.

Chances for light precipitation return Sunday into early next week, along with cooling

temperatures.

Meteorologist April Madison

