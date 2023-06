TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Very little change will occur in our weather pattern over the next several days.

Gradual warming back to the 100s in Tucson, with daily breeziness.

The strongest wind days will be Thursday and Friday, especially across Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee counties.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER: Cochise County Weather

Cochise County Wednesday Weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS