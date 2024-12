TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly cloudy to start the day, then clearing through the afternoon.

Highs will drop 7-8° from yesterday, then warming up again for the weekend.

Dry weather and above normal temperatures will persist into next week.

Otherwise, expect breezy conditions this afternoon southeast of Tucson, especially across Cochise county.

Meteorologist April Madison

