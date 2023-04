TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Now that the dust has settled, we'll see a freeze warning until 8 am under mostly clear skies.

Highs will begin warming today through the weekend.

Tucson will get back to the upper 60s today, then jump to the 80s tomorrow.

Above normal temperatures are forecast by this weekend and will continue into early next

week.

Meteorologist April Madison

