Freezing start, less wind, warmer afternoon

Roller coaster highs and slight rain chances next week
Cold start, less wind, warmer afternoon
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a very cold start, highs will warm about 10 degrees and closer to seasonal norms.

Partly cloudy skies with overall less wind, in the 5-15 mph range.

Highs will briefly cool again Thursday, then warming to above normal Friday and Saturday.

A stronger storm system moving into the region late this weekend and early next week will bring colder
temperatures, breezy conditions, and chances for valley rain and mountain snow. 

Meteorologist April Madison

