TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Another freezing start to the day, so bundle up!

A FREEZE WARNING remains in effect until 10 AM this morning.

We'll see a lot more sunshine today, although highs will still be similar to yesterday.

Below average temperatures and freezing lows will continue into Monday.

Then temperatures gradually warm starting the beginning of next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

