Freeze warnings remain in place

Cold mornings and chilly afternoons to end the work week
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A freezing start to the day, with less wind and more sunshine.

A FREEZE WARNING is in effect through 10 AM today, then 10 PM tonight through 10 AM Friday morning.

Lingering snow and rain showers will be possible today mainly east of Tucson along the AZ/NM border and
international border. 

Thereafter expect dry conditions into early next week. At or below freezing low temperatures will persist
through the weekend for most of southeast Arizona.

Then temperatures gradually warm starting the beginning of next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

Cochise county Thursday weather

