TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We'll see a drop in temps starting today as a system moves through the area.

Expect breezy and gusty easterly winds today through Wednesday.

A FREEZE WARNING is in effect from 3 to 8 AM Tuesday for the colder valleys of Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee counties.

A warming trend is expected late in the week.

Meteorologist April Madison

