TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Afternoon highs will hover between 103° and 105° in Tucson through Friday, then soaring 8-12° above normal by Sunday.

Tucson will likely see its first 110° on Father's Day, and again Monday.

An Extreme Heat Watch is in effect Saturday morning through Monday evening.

Meteorologist April Madison

