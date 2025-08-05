Extreme heat and a low-grade monsoon pattern

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We will see a slight uptick in afternoon and evening storm chances from Santa Cruz county through the Tucson area today. But still minimal.

Heat will continue to be a big concern with August highs reaching all-time record levels this week.

An Excessive Heat Warning continues each day through Friday from 10 AM to 8 PM.

A low grade monsoon pattern will continue through Thursday, mainly along the International border south of Tucson and in the White Mountains.

Precipitation chances then begin to increase across the rest of southeast Arizona Friday into the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

