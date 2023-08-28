Watch Now
Excessive late August heat

Isolated storm chances and record heat
Posted at 5:20 AM, Aug 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-28 08:20:31-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Another record hot day across parts of southern Arizona.

With the high almost directly overhead, we'll see only slight chances for isolated storms today and tomorrow.

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect through 9 PM Tuesday.

The resulting flow will be weaker and less favorable for thunderstorms early in the week.

Storms will increase again by Thursday, with temperatures falling back near seasonal
averages by Friday as high pressure shifts back east of the area.

Meteorologist April Madison

Cochise county Monday weather

