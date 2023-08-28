Excessive late August heat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Another record hot day across parts of southern Arizona.

With the high almost directly overhead, we'll see only slight chances for isolated storms today and tomorrow.

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect through 9 PM Tuesday.

The resulting flow will be weaker and less favorable for thunderstorms early in the week.

Storms will increase again by Thursday, with temperatures falling back near seasonal

averages by Friday as high pressure shifts back east of the area.

Meteorologist April Madison

