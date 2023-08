TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We have sufficient moisture in place for an average chance of daily storms today and tomorrow, but high pressure moves overhead Sunday bringing excessive heat concerns through Tuesday.

The EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH begins Sunday morning and continues through Tuesday evening.

Record, or near-record, heat expected Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. Some areas will approach 110°.

Meteorologist April Madison

