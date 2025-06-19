Watch Now
Excessive heat warnings in place

Hottest day of 2025
Posted
and last updated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny and hot conditions persist, with today expected to be the hottest day of 2025!

Tucson will flirt with its record daily high of 115°, as several areas will also be near records across southern Arizona today and tomorrow.

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect from 10 AM today through 9 PM Friday.

Expect breezy afternoon and early evening winds this weekend.

Moisture begins to increase over the weekend, resulting in a slight chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms mainly southeast of Tucson Saturday through Monday.

Meteorologist April Madison

