TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Today will be sunny with similar temps as yesterday, near seasonal.

High pressure will bring several degrees of warming and near-record heat by midweek.

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect from 11 AM Wednesday - 8 PM Friday

Drier conditions will eliminate most thunderstorm activity this week.

