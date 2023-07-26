Excessive heat warnings extended

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Wednesday will be another record-breaking day, with many locations flirting with or beating record highs again.

The EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is now extended through Friday 10 PM.

Isolated storm chances continue today and tomorrow, before becoming more numerous over the weekend.

An increase in moisture this weekend into early next week should result in cooler

afternoon temperatures and more numerous and wetter showers and thunderstorms.

