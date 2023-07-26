Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Excessive heat warnings extended

Record heat and increasing storm chances
Record heat and increasing storm chances
Posted at 5:21 AM, Jul 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-26 08:21:23-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Wednesday will be another record-breaking day, with many locations flirting with or beating record highs again.

The EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is now extended through Friday 10 PM.

Isolated storm chances continue today and tomorrow, before becoming more numerous over the weekend.

An increase in moisture this weekend into early next week should result in cooler
afternoon temperatures and more numerous and wetter showers and thunderstorms. 

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER: Cochise county

Cochise county Wednesday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018