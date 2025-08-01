Excessive heat warnings

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a slightly more active monsoon day, we will see a lower grade monsoon pattern through the weekend.

A few isolated storms could pop up from Sells eastward today, but they will be less organized.

Isolated storms will stay mostly south and east of Tucson Saturday with dry air overtaking all of southeast Arizona Sunday.

Heat will become the primary concern over the weekend, and likely again late next week. An Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect from 10 AM to 8 PM today, Saturday, and Sunday.

Thereafter, below normal monsoonal activity is expected next week. Extreme heat will continue through the weekend and perhaps continuing through much of next week as temperatures remain well above normal.

Meteorologist April Madison

