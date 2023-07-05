Watch Now
Excessive heat strong hold

Record, or near-record heat, with little signs of Monsoon
Monsoon struggling to bring rain relief
Posted at 5:30 AM, Jul 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-05 09:34:08-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Highs will be similar to yesterday, then climbing again through the second half of the week.

The EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING will continue each day through Friday, and possibly getting extended into the weekend.

High pressure will maintain an unfavorable position which will act to slow the arrival of
monsoon moisture from the south, resulting in a sputtering start to the convective season
this weekend into next week. 

Meteorologist April Madison

