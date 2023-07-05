Excessive heat strong hold

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Highs will be similar to yesterday, then climbing again through the second half of the week.

The EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING will continue each day through Friday, and possibly getting extended into the weekend.

High pressure will maintain an unfavorable position which will act to slow the arrival of

monsoon moisture from the south, resulting in a sputtering start to the convective season

this weekend into next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER: Cochise County

Cochise county Wednesday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

