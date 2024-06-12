Excessive heat peaks today and tomorrow

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — No change to the sunny and hot forecast. Tucson will be on the cusp of 110° both today and tomorrow.

Stronger wind gusts return Thursday and Friday, bringing fire concerns to areas east of Tucson.

A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for portions of Cochise, Graham and Southern Greenlee counties from 11 AM to 8 PM Friday.

Friday will be a few degrees cooler, but still above normal. Temperatures then nudge upward again this weekend into early next week.

Generally dry conditions through the forecast period with a slight chance of mainly dry thunderstorms in the eastern mountains late Thursday into Friday.

Meteorologist April Madison

