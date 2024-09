TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny and hot!

Highs will soar another 3-4°, making this the hottest day of the week. Many areas, including Tucson, will be flirting with record highs today.

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect 11 AM today through 8 PM Friday.

Strong winds will return Friday and Saturday, with cooler air for the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

