TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High pressure dominates the weather pattern this week.

Daily storm chances will range from 10-30% this week, with the best chances for showers and storms staying mainly south and east of Tucson.

The bigger weather story will be the increasing heat, with highs peaking to record or near-record levels by Wednesday.

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM Wednesday.

Meteorologist April Madison

