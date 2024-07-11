Watch Now
Excessive heat extended, with better chances for storms

Setting up to be a more active day across southeast Arizona
Posted at 5:34 AM, Jul 11, 2024

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Staying hot today, with likely more record heat.

The Excessive Heat Warning has been extended through 8 PM tonight.

Today is also setting up to be a little more active as increasing moisture ushers in from the east later this afternoon and evening.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop and move through the area this
afternoon and evening, with the potential for severe and damaging wind gusts.

Additional monsoon activity over southeastern Arizona will be possible going into this weekend and early next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

Cochise county Thursday weather

