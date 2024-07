TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We hit a record 112° yesterday and will likely tie or break today's record of 110°.

The Excessive heat warning continues through 8 PM Wednesday, and might get extended through Thursday, depending on the timing of our moisture increase.

Moisture will gradually return over the next several days, ushering in chances for thunderstorms beginning this afternoon.

Meteorologist April Madison

