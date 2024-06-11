Excessive heat as warnings go into effect

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny and hot! That will be the trend through at least Thursday as Excessive Heat Warnings go into effect today at 11 AM through late Thursday evening.

Slight cooling Friday but temperatures are still a few degrees above normal.

Temperatures then nudge upward again this weekend into early next week.

Generally dry conditions through the forecast period with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the eastern mountains late in the week.

Meteorologist April Madison

