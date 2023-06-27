Excessive Heat and Red Flag warnings through 8 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Breezy winds with highs only a few degrees cooler than yesterday's 111° in Tucson.
The strongest winds will be east of Tucson, across portions of Cochise, Graham, Greenlee, and northern Arizona.
A Red Flag Warning is in place for those areas from 11 AM to 8 PM.
Plus, the Excessive Heat Warning continues through 8 PM.
A modest moisture increase could bring a few thunderstorms close to the international
border this week. Winds will be breezy each afternoon as well.
Meteorologist April Madison
MORE WEATHER
WEATHER STATS AND FACTS