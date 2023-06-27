Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Excessive Heat and Red Flag warnings through 8 PM

Dangerous heat and high fire danger
Excessive Heat Warnings and Red Flag Warnings
Posted at 5:37 AM, Jun 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-27 09:28:33-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Breezy winds with highs only a few degrees cooler than yesterday's 111° in Tucson.

The strongest winds will be east of Tucson, across portions of Cochise, Graham, Greenlee, and northern Arizona.

A Red Flag Warning is in place for those areas from 11 AM to 8 PM.

Plus, the Excessive Heat Warning continues through 8 PM.

A modest moisture increase could bring a few thunderstorms close to the international
border this week. Winds will be breezy each afternoon as well.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018