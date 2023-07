TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our overall drying trend continues as we head into the weekend, thus bringing on climbing temperatures.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect from 6 AM Saturday through 11 PM Monday.

Enough moisture will stick around for a very slight chance for afternoon, or maybe late-night storms. Better storm chances return next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

