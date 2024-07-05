Excessive heat and a low-grade monsoon pattern

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Hot, mostly sunny, and only a 20% chance for a few isolated thunderstorms late in the day.

The best chance for storms will stay mostly south and east of Tucson.

The Excessive heat warnings begin today and have been extended through 8 PM Monday.

With high pressure building in from the northwest, daytime temperatures will be trending hotter into next week, with some areas approaching record levels.

Meteorologist April Madison

