Excessive heat all week

Posted at 5:30 AM, Jul 04, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dangerous heat will be the primary weather story this week, but there could be some moisture creeping in for the weekend.

Tucson will soar to 109° today, then 107°-111° the rest of the week.

The EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING goes through 9 PM Friday night.

Some increase in humidity will add to the discomfort later this week, but also increase chances for thunderstorms.

Meteorologist April Madison

