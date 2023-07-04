Excessive heat all week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dangerous heat will be the primary weather story this week, but there could be some moisture creeping in for the weekend.

Tucson will soar to 109° today, then 107°-111° the rest of the week.

The EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING goes through 9 PM Friday night.

Some increase in humidity will add to the discomfort later this week, but also increase chances for thunderstorms.

