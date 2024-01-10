Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Enjoy today's afternoon warm up while it lasts

Another winter storm arrives Thursday
Another winter storm arrives Thursday
Posted at 5:14 AM, Jan 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-10 07:14:11-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Another chilly start to the day, albeit warmer than yesterday.

Sunny skies and slightly warmer again this afternoon with 5-7° of warming compared to yesterday.

Another storm system will bring a chance of valley rain and mountain snow Thursday, with
snow levels possibly lowering to near some valley floors at times. 

Strong gusty winds are also expected Thursday. Another widespread hard freeze that may include Metro Tucson and some lower desert locations is possible Friday morning.

Temperatures will climb back to near seasonal averages early next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018