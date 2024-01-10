Enjoy today's afternoon warm up while it lasts

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Another chilly start to the day, albeit warmer than yesterday.

Sunny skies and slightly warmer again this afternoon with 5-7° of warming compared to yesterday.

Another storm system will bring a chance of valley rain and mountain snow Thursday, with

snow levels possibly lowering to near some valley floors at times.

Strong gusty winds are also expected Thursday. Another widespread hard freeze that may include Metro Tucson and some lower desert locations is possible Friday morning.

Temperatures will climb back to near seasonal averages early next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

