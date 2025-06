TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We'll see mostly sunny skies today as our atmosphere continues to dry out.

Highs will be warmer, but still slightly below normal.

We'll warm back to seasonal levels by Thursday, then triple-digits return Friday onward.

A weather system will bring chances for showers and thunderstorms today and Wednesday for the White Mountains, along with gusty winds area wide Wednesday.

Meteorologist April Madison

