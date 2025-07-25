Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Dry stretch continues through weekend, monsoon moisture returns next week

After a hot and dry weekend, expect increasing moisture and storm chances starting early next week
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We’re getting a bit of a break from the monsoon right now as dry air settles in through the weekend. Skies will stay mostly clear, with just a few clouds floating over the mountains. Temperatures are a bit above average today at around 104°F in Tucson, but get ready for a warm-up heading into the weekend.

There's a Moderate Heat Risk for areas on Sunday and Monday, so if you're heat-sensitive or don't have reliable access to cooling and water, it’s important to take precautions: stay hydrated, limit outdoor activity, and find some shade or air conditioning when you can.

The monsoon isn't gone for good, though. Moisture is expected to creep back into the region starting Sunday in far eastern areas like Cochise County, then spreading west into Tucson by Monday. By Tuesday, we'll be back to our usual monsoon pattern with daily chances for showers and thunderstorms returning area-wide.

