Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Dry, less wind, and seasonal norms through Wednesday

Rollercoaster highs this week
Rollercoaster highs this week
Posted at 5:21 AM, Oct 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-03 09:19:12-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Temperatures will be similar, or slightly below, Monday's highs, then gradually warming the second half of the week as high pressure builds back over the region.

Easterly flow will develop after Thursday with temperatures rising above average again
into the weekend.

As moisture tracks in from the east, slight chances for showers and thunderstorms return
to the forecast Friday and Saturday, especially in eastern counties. 

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Tuesday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018