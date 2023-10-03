Dry, less wind, and seasonal norms through Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Temperatures will be similar, or slightly below, Monday's highs, then gradually warming the second half of the week as high pressure builds back over the region.

Easterly flow will develop after Thursday with temperatures rising above average again

into the weekend.

As moisture tracks in from the east, slight chances for showers and thunderstorms return

to the forecast Friday and Saturday, especially in eastern counties.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Tuesday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

