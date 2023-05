TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny and mild to start the day, then climbing back to the mid 90s in Tucson.

Breezy south winds today, 10-15 mph and gusting into the 20s, will become stronger by Friday.

Dry conditions continue area wide with temperatures around seasonal norms through early next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

