TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We'll see a few passing clouds today through Thursday as a weak low passes through the state.

We might even see a little mountain build up in our are, and dry thunderstorms across the White Mountains.

Expect breezy winds and more warming for the weekend, as Tucson will be flirting with 100°.

Meteorologist April Madison

