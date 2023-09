TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A quiet night, after a rather active day.

We'll see mostly sunny skies today with only a slight 15-25% chance for storms in Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee counties.

Dry conditions are then expected areawide Thursday night into Sunday. High temps will be slightly above normal today then gradually increasing over the next several days.

Meteorologist April Madison

