Dry air pauses monsoon through weekend as heat builds across the region

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We'll be getting a little bit of a break from monsoon storms. Dry air has moved in and is sticking around through the weekend.

With the drier conditions comes a rise in temperatures. Expect near-normal highs today, but things will heat up heading into the weekend. The forecast is calling for widespread moderate Heat Risk, so it's a good idea to stay hydrated and limit time outdoors during peak afternoon hours.

Satellite images this morning showed mostly clear skies across the region, and atmospheric moisture levels (PWATs) are well below average for July, sitting between 0.45" and 0.55". That means not much rain in sight, for now.

Looking ahead, the monsoon isn’t gone for good. Moisture is expected to make a comeback next week, bringing a return to our typical monsoon pattern, so enjoy the sunshine while it lasts!

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

