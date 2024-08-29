Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Drier today, then a slight uptick in moisture for the weekend

Isolated storm chances stay mostly north and east today
Isolated storm chances mainly north and east of Tucson today
Posted
and last updated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with drier air moving in today.

Some storm development is possible today, mainly north and east of Tucson, with a 10% chance of a few isolated storms in our area.

A slight increase in moisture returns Friday into the weekend, mainly south and east, then a decrease in coverage next week.

High temperatures will be within a couple of degrees of normal through early next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Thursday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk