Drier today, then a slight uptick in moisture for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with drier air moving in today.
Some storm development is possible today, mainly north and east of Tucson, with a 10% chance of a few isolated storms in our area.
A slight increase in moisture returns Friday into the weekend, mainly south and east, then a decrease in coverage next week.
High temperatures will be within a couple of degrees of normal through early next week.
Meteorologist April Madison
