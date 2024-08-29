Drier today, then a slight uptick in moisture for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with drier air moving in today.

Some storm development is possible today, mainly north and east of Tucson, with a 10% chance of a few isolated storms in our area.

A slight increase in moisture returns Friday into the weekend, mainly south and east, then a decrease in coverage next week.

High temperatures will be within a couple of degrees of normal through early next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

