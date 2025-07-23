Drier temps today, but monsoon storms could be back next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a couple of rainy, humid days in Tucson, drier air is finally pushing in, which is bringing a brief break from monsoon storms and a return to clearer skies for most of southern Arizona.

High temperatures will be near normal today and Thursday, but expect a warm-up heading into the weekend.

A moderate Heat Risk is expected Saturday and Sunday, so stay hydrated and limit outdoor activity during peak heat.

Sunday into next week: Moisture returns, increasing the chance for daily thunderstorms. A stronger weather system may arrive by Tuesday or Wednesday, bringing a potential flash flooding threat to end the month.

