TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After an active monsoon day, we'll see enough lingering moisture for a few isolated to scattered showers and storms, mainly across the far southeast.

Today's storms have the potential for heavy rain and strong wind gusts.

Chances for thunderstorms decrease Wednesday and Thursday.

High temperatures will rise a few degrees above normal through the second half of the week.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Tuesday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS