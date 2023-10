TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After some much-needed valley rain, we'll have enough lingering moisture for patchy fog in some areas this morning, and possibly a few mountain storms in eastern Arizona.

Seasonably cooler overnight lows with a gradual warming trend the rest of the week.

Another weather system will bring gusty winds and cooler temperatures early next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

