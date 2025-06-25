Drier air as hot temperatures approach

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny skies in Tucson today with similar highs as yesterday.

The best chance for showers and storms will once again be in eastern areas. But less overall coverage the next few days.

Afternoon and evening chances for showers and thunderstorms are possible through Friday in eastern locations, mainly closer to the New Mexico border.

Temperatures become hotter this weekend as conditions dry out. Then increasing monsoon moisture returns next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

