Don't put the umbrella away yet!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We are expecting another round of scattered showers and storms today, albeit not quite as active as yesterday.

Tucson will see a 40% chance for storms this afternoon and evening with best chances across Santa Cruz, Cochise, and eastern Pima counties.

Flooding, and flash flooding, will be a concern especially in areas that are already saturated.

Storms will begin to diminish Friday into the weekend, with temperatures staying around normal today, then a little above normal for the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

