TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We have a few light showers and debris clouds to burn through, which could delay solar heating and afternoon storms until after 2 PM.

We can expect a 50% chance for thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, which brings the potential for locally heavy rainfall, localized flooding, and wet microbursts.

Temperatures will heat up a few degrees as high pressure builds overhead.

Meteorologist April Madison

