Deep moisture expected through the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Today we'll see a typical monsoon pattern, with afternoon and evening storm chances running 30-40%, along with highs well above normal.

A broad moisture increase from the south will bring an increasing chance of stronger thunderstorms Friday.

Moisture flowing northward ahead of hurricane Hilary is expected to enhance rain chances

over much of western Arizona Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning, mainly west of

Tucson. We'll then continue to see enough moisture for a chance of thunderstorms

through next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

