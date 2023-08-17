Watch Now
Deep moisture expected through the weekend

Hurricane Hilary to bring a boost in moisture
Deep moisture returns for the weekend
Posted at 5:36 AM, Aug 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-17 09:40:51-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Today we'll see a typical monsoon pattern, with afternoon and evening storm chances running 30-40%, along with highs well above normal.

A broad moisture increase from the south will bring an increasing chance of stronger thunderstorms Friday.

Moisture flowing northward ahead of hurricane Hilary is expected to enhance rain chances
over much of western Arizona Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning, mainly west of
Tucson. We'll then continue to see enough moisture for a chance of thunderstorms
through next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

