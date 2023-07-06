Dangerous heat with a little sign of Monsoon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Heat still rules as highs are expected to rise to dangerous and near-record levels leading into the weekend.

Temps will stay hot through early next week but could possibly get a little relief if monsoon moisture arrives.

The EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING continues through 9 PM Friday. This could get extended if moisture doesn't lead to any sort of rain relief.

While the high position isn't favorable for a significant ramp up into the convective season,enough moisture is expected for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly

from Tucson south and eastward this weekend into next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

