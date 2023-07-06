Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Dangerous heat with a little sign of Monsoon

Staying excessively hot with a slight chance for isolated storms in the near future
Staying hot with a little sign of Monsoon moisture
Posted at 5:01 AM, Jul 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-06 08:01:35-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Heat still rules as highs are expected to rise to dangerous and near-record levels leading into the weekend.

Temps will stay hot through early next week but could possibly get a little relief if monsoon moisture arrives.

The EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING continues through 9 PM Friday. This could get extended if moisture doesn't lead to any sort of rain relief.

While the high position isn't favorable for a significant ramp up into the convective season,enough moisture is expected for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly
from Tucson south and eastward this weekend into next week. 

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER: Cochise County

Cochise county Thursday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018