TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Excessive Heat Watch is now a WARNING!

Tucson will soar to as much as 113° today, and possibly 111° tomorrow.

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect from 11 AM Today to 8 PM Tuesday.

A modest moisture increase could bring a few thunderstorms close to the international border this week. Breezy at times in the afternoon.

Meteorologist April Madison

