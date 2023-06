TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Highs today will be similar to Thursday, or maybe 1-2° cooler, but soaring again over the weekend and early next week.

Our excessive heat watch is now a WARNING. The EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING: is in effect from 10 AM Saturday through 8 PM Tuesday.

Afternoon highs will run 8 to 12 degrees above average by Sunday and Monday and staying breezy at times.

Meteorologist April Madison

