Dangerous heat continues today, but a cooler weekend

Excessive heat warnings continue today, but cooler air moves in for the weekend
Dangerously hot today, but cooler air arrives for the weekend
Hot today, but cooler for the weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny, breezy, and hot!

Although highs will drop 4-6° from yesterday, it will still be very hot.

The Excessive Heat Warning continues until 9 PM tonight.

Moisture begins to increase over the weekend, resulting in a slight chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms mainly southeast of Tucson Saturday through Monday.

Slight rain and thunderstorms chances, from Tucson southeast to Nogales, is possible Monday through Wednesday.

Meteorologist April Madison

