Dangerous heat continues today, but a cooler weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny, breezy, and hot!

Although highs will drop 4-6° from yesterday, it will still be very hot.

The Excessive Heat Warning continues until 9 PM tonight.

Moisture begins to increase over the weekend, resulting in a slight chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms mainly southeast of Tucson Saturday through Monday.

Slight rain and thunderstorms chances, from Tucson southeast to Nogales, is possible Monday through Wednesday.

Meteorologist April Madison

